Australian and NZ packaging innovations win WorldStar awards

Radix Nutrition, ILNAM Estate, Lactote, and Caps and Closures have gained international recognition for their innovative and unique packaging designs at the 2019 WorldStar Packaging Awards in Prague.

This follows on from wins in the 2018 Packaging Innovation & Design Awards (PIDA), which are run by the Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP) and Packaging New Zealand. The PIDA awards are the exclusive feeder program for Australia and New Zealand into the WorldStar Packaging Awards.

In the food category, New Zealand company Radix Nutrition was recognised for its foil packaging breakfast pouch, which is simple to use, preserves nutrients and eliminates food waste. The packaging needed to be durable yet lightweight as a lot of the company’s consumers are athletic, such as marathon runners, athletes and rugby players.

Australian-based ILNAM Estate and Lactote both won in the beverage category. 8Kangaroos by ILNAM Estate is an innovative wine bottle shaped like a kangaroo, which makes it unlikely to be discarded after use. All raw materials were chosen for their ability to be recycled and there was extensive consideration in the development of transport packaging to suit the shape of the bottle. The AIP expects it to be successful in the international duty-free market.

Lactote’s Polatote is both an off-the-shelf supermarket/liquor shop beverage multipack and a portable ice cooler. The highly functional shrink film multipack can control the temperature of beverages both indoors and outdoors. It is a comfortable, convenient and sturdy parcel/package for personal carrying and an easily and safely palletised multipack for general transportation and distribution. Polatote is a container to ensure original contents are recycled, and it replaces the standard type of beverage packaging presently used to deliver bottles, metal cans and Tetra type cardboard packs to the marketplace.

In the domestic and household category, Caps and Closures took home an award for its Precise Pour simple tap. It is simple to apply and is tamper evident. Other features include variable flow, 180° opening action, 360° pour, anti-binding lugs and an anti-drip lip.

At the event, Keith Chessell, FAIP was also presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the World Packaging Organisation (WPO) for his significant contribution to the packaging industry over the last 50 years. The AIP said Chessell “has a true passion to ensure that packaging technologists and designers better understand Sustainable Packaging and Save Food Packaging and the AIP are proud that he is a part of the institute”.