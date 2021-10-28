Panel to be established over Australia–China wine dispute


Thursday, 28 October, 2021
Panel to be established over Australia&ndash;China wine dispute

Australia has submitted a second request to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to establish a panel examining China’s imposition of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on wine imported from Australia. The dispute settlement body agreed to the establishment of the panel.

The first request, the announcement of which had been widely welcomed by the wine industry, had been blocked by China in late September. It had been brought about after significant tariffs and duties were applied to Australian wines sold in China which led to a sharp decrease in Australia’s wine exports to the country.

The Australian Government requested a panel again after it voiced disappointment with the ongoing market issues with China and the lack of concrete steps from China to resolve them.

China expressed concern with the second request for a panel and noted that it will defend itself in the proceedings, confident that it is acting consistently with WTO rules. The two countries both emphasise that they are looking to engage each other in good faith in order to resolve the case.

Image credit: ©stock.adobe.com/au/Hypervision

